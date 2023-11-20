‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t being designed as a live service title, according to studio

Warner Bros. has denied reports that the upcoming Wonder Woman game will be a live service title.

Announced at the end of 2021, the Monolith Productions-developed title was described as a single-player, open-world action-adventure game featuring an original story set in the DC universe. Earlier this year Jennifer Allaway was brought on as senior writer for the project.

However, a recent job listing for Wonder Woman suggested Monolith were leaning away from a traditional single-player experience. As reported by Wccftech, the developer was after a lead software engineer of gameplay, with the ideal candidate needing experience in “helping maintain a live software product or game”.

Advertisement

Live service games typically have waves of new content added after launch, in an attempt to keep players invested for as long as possible, and usually feature either season passes or micro-transactions. By comparison, traditional single-player games typically have a deliberate storyline that can be completed in a set timeframe.

During an earnings call earlier this month, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav said the company would be focusing on “transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always-on gameplay through live services, multiplatform, and free-to-play extensions, with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms”.

In a statement shared with IGN though, Warner Bros. denied Wonder Woman would be affected by this new outlook on gaming. “Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world. This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service,” it read.

Warner Bros.’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally thought to be a story-driven four-player co-op game but in February, it was confirmed that the title would be a live service title requiring a permanent internet connection. The game is now due out in 2024 after several delays.

In other news, after much speculation, Naughty Dog has confirmed that a remastered version of The Last Of Us Part 2 is coming to the PS5.