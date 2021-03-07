Work to start on English Localisation of ‘Tale of Immortal’ in April

Developer GuiGu has confirmed that Tale of Immortal will be receiving an English localisation.

In an update on Saturday (March 6) GuiGu posted an update on Steam in response to reaching 1.8million sales with their first month of Steam Early Access.

In the post, GuiGu wrote: “We’ve got tons of fantastic feedback and suggestions from you all, we deeply value all your thoughts, and we are super happy to see how engaged our community is during the game’s development.”

Current the game is only available in Chinese language, and features no localisation. Commenting on this, the developer said: “We regret not having localised versions of the game sooner, which we now know some of our non-Chinese speaking users had difficult times experiencing the game.”

In response to the overwhelming success of the game, and interest from non-Chinese language players, they have confirmed that work will be starting on localisation in April.

In the meantime they have asked for “understanding before the translation is completed” and they have set up a Discord Channel to answer urgent questions and update users on translation progress.

Tale of Immortal released in January 2021, and is currently sitting on over 50,000 positive Steam reviews. So far it has reached a concurrent player peak of just over 180,000 players, 10,000 higher than when NME reported on its popularity in January.

Genshin Impact, another Chinese developed game has also proven overwhelming popular, earning developers miHoYo over $870million in just five months on Mobile platforms alone.