PlatinumGames has released its latest action title World of Demons on Apple Arcade.

While a surprise release, the game was actually revealed back in 2018 intended as a free-to-play mobile title with in-app purchases for both iOS and Android.

The samurai game set in a world of Japanese mythology was originally designed to use touch controls that stayed faithful to PlatinumGames’ acclaimed fast-paced action games. This version however also supports controllers.

The launch trailer showcasing World of Demons‘ high-octane action and traditional Japanese art style can be viewed below.

Following its original 2018 announcement, World of Demons soft-launched in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia that summer on iOS with plans of Android to follow.

However, in early 2019, PocketGamer.biz reported that the title had been pulled from the App Store, leading to the belief that the game had been cancelled.

According to the trailer, World of Demons is now an Apple Arcade exclusive. As it is included in the subscription service, it should also mean that all items and yokai you can acquire to increase the player’s power can all be accessed without in-app purchases.

It’s not the only surprise mobile release, as the first part of JRPG Fantasian, from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, has also released on Apple Arcade today (April 2).

PlatinumGames has many other upcoming projects including Project G.G. and Babylon’s Fall. Studio director Hideki Kamiya has also promised Bayonetta 3 updates later this year.