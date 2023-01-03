‘World Of Horror’ to leave Early Access this summer

World Of Horror is set to leave Early Access in 2023 after more than three years.

The acclaimed indie role-playing title – developed by Paweł Koźmiński, and published by Ysbryd Games – first arrived in February 2020 via Steam, GOG.COM and Microsoft Store.

As PC Gamer reports, World Of Horror will exit Early Access this summer and launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store and Itch.io.

Ysbryd Games shared the news in an official tweet shared last Friday (December 30). “Who is ready to go to Shiokawa?” the message read. You can see that post below.

Cosmic horror RPG #WORLDOFHORROR from @panstasz will exit Early Access and launch in Summer 2023 for:

• PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

• Switch

• PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, and https://t.co/L8aU7LyQ58 Who is ready to go to Shiokawa? 🐙 pic.twitter.com/2CIoAG1Sqr — Ysbryd Games (@YsbrydGames) December 30, 2022

The latest World Of Horror update, Blood Moon, came last October, introducing new items, mysteries and character origins.

An official description of the game reads: “Experience the quiet terror of this 1-bit love letter to Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. Navigate a hellish roguelite reality with turn-based combat and unforgiving choices.

“Experiment with your deck of event cards to discover new forms of cosmic horror in every playthrough. The inevitable awaits…”

An exact release date is not yet known, or whether World Of Horror will arrive on all platforms simultaneously. Watch the official announcement trailer above.

