World Of Tanks developer Wargaming has “let go” of the studio’s creative director after they publicly supported Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to PC Gamer, the Belarusian studio – which has an office in Kyiv, Ukraine – confirmed that creative director Sergey Burkatovskiy has been fired, following statements he made showing support for Russia and its armed forces.

A representative of Wargaming said that “Sergey Burkatovskiy expressed his personal opinion on social media which categorically does not reflect the position of the company, he has been let go and is no longer at the company.”

Advertisement

According to a translation from cyber.sports.ru, Burkatovskiy wrote a now-deleted statement on Facebook, saying: “I support the operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR and the LPR. The rest is nuances.”

On February 26 Burkatovskiy announced on Facebook that he “broke up with [Wargaming],” showing a picture of a raised and separated bridge.

Since then the World Of Tanks developer has released a Twitter post concerning its employees in Kyiv, saying: “The safety and security of our employees is the top priority.”

Wargaming adds that company resources are supporting the 550 plus staff, giving them alternate housing, early salary payments and funds for travel to help them move to neighbouring countries.

In the same statement it was announced that Wargaming Kyiv is donating around £750,000 ($1million) to the Ukrainian Red Cross, with the funds going to hospitals, doctors and displaced citizens in Ukraine.

Advertisement

CD projekt Red also donated to a Polish humanitarian organisation in an effort to support Ukraine, and This War Of Mine developer 11 Bit Studios recently announced that funds from game sales would go to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

In other news, the tech industry has started halting exports going to Russia, as companies like Intel and AMD aren’t sending computer parts.