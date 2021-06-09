A World Of Warcraft Classic player levelled 60 characters to level 60 before the launch of The Burning Crusade.

The player, Rommildrey, took to World Of Warcraft‘s Reddit page to explain their reason for deciding to level so many characters in the MMORPG before the launch of the latest expansion.

Rommilfrey explained that they “love grinding” and found the experience “just a super chill grind the whole way through until I was nearing the end and closer to pre-patch”.

According to the player, it took them “about a year and a half” to complete the challenge and finished two days before The Burning Crusade pre-patch. They claim to have never used a character boost, and they never quested, “just grinding rested exp”.

Initially, Rommilfrey decided to level 100 characters to 100 in Warlord’s of Draenor “for the fun of it” explaining that levelling was super easy with the recruit a friend method, heirloom gear, and was an overall smoother experience.

“I was motivated the whole way through because I knew that I wanted to do it,” they said, “I knew it was going to scratch that itch and make me stop wanting to do big insane projects like this. I think it worked, I only kinda want to do 70 70s for Burning Crusade.”

World Of Warcraft Classic: The Burning Crusade launched on June 1 and is a faithful recreation of the original expansion which released in 2007.

For NME’s four-star review, Jen Allen said: “The first expansion pack for WoW Classic offers plenty of reasons to return.”

In other Blizzard Entertainment news, an investment group has voiced frustration with the high salary being paid to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.