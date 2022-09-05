‘World Of Warcraft: Classic’ players are stuck in lengthy queues

As the pre-patch servers go live for the upcoming release of World Of Warcraft Wrath Of The King: Classic, players are experiencing long queues.

With Wrath Of The King‘s re-release only a few weeks away, WoW: Classic players should now be able to log into the game in order to gear up their characters and prepare for the upcoming launch. However, as Blizzard releases the pre-patch servers this means players are left waiting in lengthy queue times (via VG247).

The queue times are affecting two types of servers in WoW: Classic, including the current servers that have been around since the game launched in 2019, such as Grobbulus in the EU region, as well as brand new servers.

Over on the game’s subreddit, players are discussing the lengthy queue times with some reporting ones as long as almost 7000.

As for the Horde and Alliance player ratio, Ironforge Pro indicates that there is a massive faction imbalance. One of the most popular US servers Faerlina currently has an overwhelming amount of Horde players at 99.4 per cent, while Benediction has a 99.6 per cent Alliance count.

Although some players are finding workarounds for getting into their servers on time, WoW: Classic doesn’t allow users to stand idle in the game for long. Those attempting to bypass the queues during more active hours will need to move their character around to avoid being kicked.

Wrath Of The King: Classic is set to launch on September 26.

