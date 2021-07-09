World Of Warcraft Classic: The Burning Crusade has had a huge impact on the franchise’s Twitch presence, according to information from StreamElements, featuring data from Rainmaker.gg.

Hours watched of World Of Warcraft on Twitch increased by 56 per cent in June, whilst the game’s most popular streamer Zack “Asmongold” had their hours grow 53 per cent, to 7.6million. Zack “Asmongold” also returned to the top 10 most-watched list in June this year, coming in at number six.

World of Warcraft Classic: The Burning Crusade released on June 1. At NME gave the game four out of five stars in our review calling it “another nostalgic dose of MMO-based joy. Distinctly challenging and far from an easy ride, it encourages you to team up just like the good old days meaning you’ll feel part of something bigger once more.”

World Of Warcraft was behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Minecraft in the most watched list of Twitch categories.

Doron Nir, co-founder of StreamElements, has also talked about the ASMR scene on Twitch, which grew by over 100 per cent in the last 12 months, and the role that Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa had to play in that.

They said: “There was a lot of chatter about how creators who gained popularity embracing the hot tub trend migrated over to ASMR, but based on the top 10 in both categories, the only crossovers were Amouranth and Indiefoxx. Since Amouranth topped both categories with over a million hours watched in each, a lot of the hype can be credited to her.”

Both Twitch and Facebook Gaming have seen growth since this time in 2020, with Twitch’s hours watched growing by 31 per cent from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021. Facebook Gaming also saw a 24 per cent growth from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021, but that platform’s overall hours watched are much lower.

Nir also brought attention to the rise in VTubers in 2021, saying “Now would be a good time to launch a VTuber category since all signs point to this as a scene that is only going to keep getting stronger.” Six of the top ten VTubers had significant hours watched increases as well.