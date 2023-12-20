‘World Of Warcraft’ confirms ‘The War Within’ launch window and 2024 roadmap

World Of Warcraft has shared a roadmap for 2024, including a launch window for the War Within update and details about WOW Classic expansion Cataclysm.

According to executive producer Holly Longdale, World Of Warcraft’s next big expansion War Within is set to launch late summer/early autumn 2024.

Before that, three more content updates are due for Dragonflight. “In these updates, we’ll be wrapping up the story for this expansion and laying the foundation for our next one. Dragonflight season four will revisit Dragonflight’s dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists,” said Longdale. The roadmap also promises holiday events, Harbinger quests and a new PVP season as part of Dragonflight season four.

Following that, alpha and beta tests will be made available for the War Within. According to the roadmap, the expansion will bring a new campaign, four new zones, eight new dungeons and a new raid. Following the launch of War Within, World Of Warcraft will also host a 20th anniversary event.

The Worldsoul Saga begins in 2024! Our cadence continues in the year ahead with six content updates plus the new expansion, The War Within. EP @TheWindstalker on the road ahead: https://t.co/OWi2ix0evF pic.twitter.com/ZDAt5lEmRG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) December 19, 2023

Elsewhere, the blog update revealed that WOW: Classic will receive updates to Hardcore mode and Season Of Discover. “Cataclysm Classic is right around the corner in the first half of next year,” added Longdale, with sign-ups for the beta now open.

“We remain committed to delivering content in all flavors of World Of Warcraft so no matter how you play, you won’t have to look far ahead to know something is right around the corner for you,” she continued. “Above all, we are thankful for the gift of working on World Of Warcraft with you and embracing a time of evolution. We remain dedicated to continuing this amazing journey alongside you all.”

In October, World Of Warcraft was acquired by Microsoft as their takeover of Activision Blizzard was finally approved after nearly two-years of legal proceedings.

