‘World of Warcraft’ cuts “suggestive” dialogue in latest patch

Developer Blizzard is continuing to clean up World of Warcraft, removing several risqué jokes and flirtatious lines of dialogue from the game.

The changes appear to be live now on the Public Test Realm, or PTR, (as spotted by WoWHead) and come as part of the 9.1.5 patch. The lines removed are almost all of a sexual nature, though some were also racially or culturally insensitive.

Examples of deleted dialogue include a female Dwarf’s “No they’re not real, but thanks for noticing”, a male Orc’s “That armor looks good on you. It would look even better on my floor”, a female Blood Elf’s “Is that a mana wyrm in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?”, and a Nightborne male’s “Mmmm, I wanna tap that ley line”.

Other removed lines include derogatory references to dreadlocks, and a “joke” referencing teepees and wigwams. In total, over 70 lines of dialogue have been stripped from the game.

At least one of the changes is more deeply connected to the game’s progression and mechanics though, with a profanity-laded rant from a defeated King Ymiron also removed entirely, even though the swear words had been censored to begin with.

The changes come in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and a “frat boy culture” at parent company Activision Blizzard, and lawsuits brought by California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment. The ongoing issues have also seen a string of high-profile departures from the company, including Blizzard president J. Allen Brack, senior vice president of HR Jesse Meschuk, and a number of senior developers and designers working on Diablo IV and World of Warcraft.

