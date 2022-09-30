‘World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ expansion release date announced

The release date for the World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion has now been confirmed – get all the details you need to know below.

The expansion was first confirmed back in April. Earlier this summer, Activision Blizzard announced three digital versions of Dragonflight (Base, Heroic, and Epic, costing £40, £55 and £75 respectively) alongside a £130 physical release.

Each digital release comes with its own perks, while the physical edition includes a hardcover art book and a selection of pins. It’s also been confirmed that the expansion will launch “on or before December 31, 2022”.

Activision has now confirmed that the new expansion pack will be released on November 28, and have shared a new trailer alongside the news.

Dragonflight will add dragonriding to the MMO, which is an “all-new skill-based method of aerial movement that allows players to take to the skies on the back of their personal Dragon Isles Drake. Players will customise their drake as they progress through the expansion, collecting more appearance options and enabling them to fly farther and faster.”

Dragonflight will also introduce players to the four new and unique zones that make up the Dragon Isles – “the Waking Shores, roiling with elemental power; the vast expanse of the Ohn’ahran Plains; the frosty peaks of the Azure Span; and the majestic spires and temples of Thaldraszus.”

As well as dragons and new zones, Dragonflight will also bring with it World Of Warcraft’s first ever race/class combo – the dracthyr Evoker. “They’ll design both humanoid and draconic forms, pick between the Alliance and Horde, and venture forth as a healer or ranged damage-dealer that harnesses the collective might of all dragonkind,” explained Blizzard.

It was announced earlier this summer that World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be removing gendered language from its character creation menu. In the existing game, when creating a character players are presented with either ‘male’ or ‘female’. However, Dragonflight will be changing this to ‘body 1’ and ‘body 2’.

Blizzard Entertainment is also seemingly working on cross-faction guilds in World Of Warcraft, with developer Ion Hazzikostas mentioning in a recent interview that the team is currently working on a way to implement cross-faction guilds, meaning Horde and Alliance players alike will be able to form their own guild (via PCGamesN).

“It’s something we want to do,” Hazzikostas said. “I would like us to do it before the next expansion, but it’s in the hands of a lot of engineering problem solving.”