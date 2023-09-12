‘World Of Warcraft’ Frostmourne seized during drug raid by Canadian police

A replica of World Of Warcraft‘s Frostmourne – the cursed sword that killed Sylvanas Windrunner and doomed her to become a banshee – has been seized in a police raid in Manitoba, Canada.

The Norway House Royal Canadian Mounted Police raided a residence on September 6 in the Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation as a result of an investigation into the possession of controlled substances and illegal firearms in the area.

Successfully seizing nine firearms and over 130 grams of what was thought to be crack cocaine, those inside the house were arrested and are currently in custody.

A photo of the items retrieved in the raid was posted to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s official website, wherein the iconic item from World Of Warcraft was described to be a “sword”. Also, police officers found bear spray in the residence, which was confiscated as it is illegal to possess it in Canada if it is intended to be used on humans.

The two individuals arrested last week have been hit with charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and eight counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Furthermore, Norway House Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that it will maintain its focus in this area as two other individuals were arrested on September 8 in relation to the raid.

Last month, police executed a search warrant at another residence on the reserve, arresting four individuals and seizing a handgun, two firearms, a machete, ammunition and drugs. One of the suspects, an 18-year-old woman, was released without charge.

In other gaming news, Lies Of P revealed that the “all cops are bastards” reference in the game has been removed as the team “wanted everyone to enjoy the game exactly how we intended it to be enjoyed”.