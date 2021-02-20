‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ expands with ‘Chains of Domination’

Blizzard Entertainment announced updates for both World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and World of Warcraft Classic during BlizzCon 2021

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion is getting a new update in the form of Chains of Domination. Set inside the Maw, Patch 9.1 will see the Jailer drag Korthia, the City of Secrets into the Shadowlands, giving players a range of new areas to explore.

The official trailer is available below.

The new update will contain a wealth of new content, including a new Raid named Sanctum of Domination, which features 10 bosses including the Eye of the Jailer, Kel’Thuzad, and the Banshee Queen, Sylvanas.

There is also a new Mega Dungeon called Tazavesh, The Veiled Market, which is a mythic-only instance set in a bazaar of mysterious brokers and devious assassins.

Alongside above story related content, players will be able to get their hands on a new covenant cosmetic armour that comes in four different colours, and can be worn in the cloth, leather, mail and plate armour types.

Chains of Domination will also be the beginning of Shadowlands Season 2. PvP Honor Talents will be refreshed, and new season rewards for PvP including mythic and vicious mounts will be added. A complete list of additions is available here.

Blizzard also announced an update for World of Warcraft Classic, which will see the Burning Crusade expansion come to the game. Players of Classic will be able to hit the new level cap of 70, whilst exploring areas such as the Hellfire Peninsula.

As with the original Burning Crusade expansion, Classic players will be able to unlock flying mounts, jewelcrafting as well as the two Burning Crusade races, the Draenei and Blood Elves. The expansion will be free to everyone with a World of Warcraft subscription.

In other news from BlizzCon 2021, Blizzard have confirmed that a remake of Diablo II named Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PC and Consoles in the future. There was also more news from Diablo IV, as Blizzard unveiled the fourth class for the game, the Rogue.