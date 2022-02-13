‘World Of Warcraft’ The Eternity’s End update goes live this month

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the release date for World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ next content update.

The update, titled The Eternity’s End, will release on February 22 and will come out shortly after World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 2 ends. With the season’s closing, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Season 2 rankings, as revealed in a post by Blizzard.

Blizzard recently revealed the details of a new raid coming with The Eternity’s End update: Sepulcher of the First Ones. The post provided a brief description of the new World Of Warcraft raid:

“The Jailer has breached the Sepulcher, the mysterious heart of the Shadowlands. Should he control its primordial power, he will reshape the cosmos with Death at the fore. As Zovaal prepares to dominate reality, champions of Azeroth charge forth to stop him. Will their resolve outmatch his?”

The raid will be available on Normal and Heroic difficulties on March 1. This will not include the last three bosses who will unlock the following week simultaneously as the Mythic difficulty. Following this, sections of the raid will become available weekly for the Raid Finder system.

Blizzard previously announced that The Eternity’s End would include a new zone, Zereth Mortis, which “was created by the First Ones, and it’s intended to create afterlives. Its denizens – the automa – have created all that exists in the Shadowlands, Azeroth, and realms beyond. It is a strange, alien location that defies all concepts of reality or physics. The Jailer intends to use Zereth Mortis’ power to reshape everything according to his design.”

