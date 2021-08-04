‘World War Z’ expansion ‘Aftermath’ releases this September

Saber Interactive’s co-op zombie shooter World War Z is getting its first premium expansion, Aftermath, which adds a first-person mode and more.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

Aftermath is the first expansion for 2019’s World War Z and will release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 21. At the same time, the game will also receive backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Users playing on the next-gen consoles will enjoy 60FPS at 4K, with further enhancements coming in early 2022.

Aftermath will add two new locations to the continuous co-op campaign. First players will be able to fight the horde in Rome, with the eventual goal of liberating Vatican City. The Colosseum and other historical landmarks will feature in the carnage. The second location is Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, which features snowed over landscapes and a frosted over, abandoned cruise ship.

World War Z: Aftermath is coming September 21 Make a stand and experience the ultimate co-op zombie shooter Stay tuned for pre-order info coming soon pic.twitter.com/WWwxKPKA18 — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) August 3, 2021

Advertisement

A first-person mode will be coming to World War Z with Aftermath, allowing players to switch from the original over-the-shoulder perspective. Players will be pulled out of the first person for melee attacks, but otherwise, all the gameplay can be seen through the character’s eyes.

Melee combat will also receive an overhaul with new combos, perks, and unique moves. Players will also gain the option to take on their foes with new dual weapons such as twin sickles or cleavers. Aftermath will also add a new class, the Vanguard, which will charge through hordes with an electrified shield.

Aftermath will also leverage the powerful hardware offered by next-gen consoles and PCs by introducing Horde Mode XL. This mode will allow players to fight waves of enemies with even more zombies on screen than could previously be achieved. Horde Mode XL will be added in a free post-launch update.

Elsewhere, Sucker Punch Productions has announced that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is getting its own standalone release. The co-op mode will also receive new content and will feature cross-play between PS4 and PS5.