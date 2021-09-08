‘World War Z’ is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

Saber Interactive has announced that zombie horde shooter World War Z is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Originally released in 2019, World War Z is a co-op zombie shooter inspired by the film/book of the same name. Since then, the game has earned over 15million players, and its first major expansion is on the way. Now the game is making its Switch debut, with a planned release date of November 2. World War Z is available to pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop. A Deluxe Edition is also available, which features bonus weapons and skins.

The Switch release of World War Z also has all of the launch content. This includes the locations New York, Jerusalem, and Tokyo. There is no word on if the upcoming Aftermath expansion will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

Aftermath is the first expansion for 2019’s World War Z and will release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 21. At the same time, the game will also receive backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Users playing on the current-gen consoles will enjoy 60FPS at 4K, with further enhancements coming in early 2022.

Aftermath will add two new locations to the continuous co-op campaign. First players will be able to fight the horde in Rome, with the eventual goal of liberating Vatican City with the Colosseum and other historical landmarks featuring in the carnage. The second location is Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, which features snowed over landscapes and a frozen, abandoned cruise ship.

A first-person mode will be coming to World War Z with Aftermath, allowing players to switch from the original over-the-shoulder perspective. Players will be pulled out of the first-person for melee attacks, but otherwise, all the gameplay can be seen through the character’s eyes.

