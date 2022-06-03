World’s first interactive ‘Mario Kart’ ride coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Nintendo has confirmed that Super Nintendo World will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in “early” 2023.

Announcing the project earlier this year, Nintendo said: “The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colours and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.”

Super Nintendo World already has an opened location in Osaka, Japan with a Florida park also planned.

Yesterday (June 2) Hollywood Studios confirmed that their Super Nintendo World will feature “the world’s first interactive Mario Kart ride”.

Super Nintendo World Osaka does feature a Mario Kart ride that utilises VR, however it isn’t interactive. You can check out footage of it here.

You’ve never experienced Mario Kart like this! Ride through iconic courses, throw shells, and collect coins to beat Team Bowser when #SuperNintendoWorld opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. https://t.co/293xXB5RDG pic.twitter.com/Ry2q3GhbcO — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

“Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup,” continued the announcement with an image for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Revenge showing what appears to be a hybrid rollercoaster/VR experience.

When it was originally announced, it was said that Super Nintendo World Hollywood would open at some point in 2023 but that’s now been updated to say “early” 2023.

Last year it was reported that work had begun on a Donkey Kong area at Super Nintendo World Osaka but that expansion is yet to be officially announced.

In other news, a YouTuber has called on Nintendo to officially release the soundtracks to a number of games after their channel was hit with over 500 copyright strikes.

After taking down all the Nintendo soundtracks from his channel, DeoxyPrime asked fans to “be respectful of their right to do this but also please continue to push Nintendo to release their music in official formats, because there’s no reason these soundtracks should have to disappear forever.”