‘Worms’ is the latest childhood memory to be hawked as an NFT

Team17 has today (January 31) announced that it will launch limited-edition NFTs based on the tactical video game series, Worms.

Team17 is partnering with Reality Gaming Group to sell the MetaWorms NFT collection which will feature a generative art project called Colonel, a multicoloured Worm with its own stand and plaque. Reality Gaming uses “side-chain” of the Ethereum mainnet, which means that each Worm NFT will be use a reduced amount of energy and will be “environmentally friendly”.

According to Team17, it plans to donate a cut of the proceeds from the NFT collection to Coin 4 Planet, an initiative that supports sustainability, in particular, its Refeed Farms plan, which supports food waste-processing worm beds.

“Worms remains an iconic franchise in global gaming with tens of millions of fans around the world, so we’re really excited and proud to announce our partnership with Reality Gaming Group ahead of the release of highly limited edition artwork NFTs later this year,” said Team17 head of publishing Harley Homewood.

However, in a new statement to NME, the developer said that although it will be partnering to produce and sell Worms NFTs, it currently has no plans to introduce NFTs into any games, saying:

“Team17 is licencing the Worms brand to our newest third-party partner so they can produce collectible digital artwork based on one of the most beloved IPs in indie games, in a similar way to already available physical merchandise. Team17 has no plans to introduce NFTs or play-to-earn NFT mechanics into any of its indie games label titles.”

This statement, in which the company seems to try and distance themselves from the NFTs they licensed a company to produce using their IP, does seem to indicate that no NFTs are planning to make the jump into the gamess themselves, as we have previously seen with Ubisoft’s offerings in the NFT space. However, Team17 seems to have specified that they won’t be adding NFT mechanics into their “indie games label titles” rather than any of their titles.

Several anonymous sources at Team17 have told NME that they weren’t aware of the NFT plans until the announcement today.

Earlier this month, Team17 acquired the Hell Let Loose IP from Black Matter Games. The developer was a third-party publisher of the multiplayer shooter for several years before it purchased the IP for £31 million, with consideration of £15 million subject to performance.

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS5 may have been spotted ahead of its re-release.