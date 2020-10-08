‘Worms Rumble’ launching this December, open beta coming next month

Team 17 has announced that the battle royale Worms Rumble will be getting a full beta ahead of its launch in December

The fast-paced 32 player battle will be arriving on PS4, PS5 and PC on December 1, however, an open beta will be running between November 6-8 to give players a taste of the high octane action that will be arriving when the full game releases. Cross-play will not only be supported at launch, but during the game’s beta as well, allowing PC and PlayStation players to oppose each other.

Worms Rumble marks the first time in the series that real-time combat has been introduced. Players will be able to pick up devastating franchise famous weapons such as Bazooka, Assault Rifle, and the Holy Hand Grenade. Items such as Jet Packs and Grapple Guns are also available to provide additional movement options.

Check out the beta trailer below:

A new map has also been confirmed for Worms Rumble’s launch known as Portal Park and joins the previously announced Missile Mall. The main hook of Portal Park will be an underground train track that provides rapid transit to other parts of the map.

As players progress, they will also unlock a sleuth of cosmetic items to decorate their character, including outfits, banners and skins. Pre-orders are now available through Steam with exclusive extra cosmetic items such as an outfit, beanie, skin pattern, baseball bat skin, player banner, and challenge title.

Worms Rumble is not the only classic franchise to take a stab at the battle royale genre. Nintendo recently released Super Mario Bros 35, which takes the popular platformer and pits 35 players against each other.