Wrath: Aeon of Ruin release delayed due to COVID-19

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin has had its release date delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the team has struggled with in-house sickness.

The company behind the game, Killpixel, has released a statement that sets out its plan for the next stage of the game. The studio explained how “some of our team fell ill to COVID-19”, which has caused delays to both the full game release and the content update.

The content update was set for release this month, bringing new features to the Early Access version of the game and has now been pushed back to January. Once this update hits, fans can expect a new level, artifact, and enemy. The full game will include a total of 15 levels.

The full release for Wrath: Aeon of Ruin was initially planned for February, but has now been delayed to the summer. A specific date for the full release will be shared in the spring of 2021.

Killpixel said: “We apologize for the delay, but we know that you will love what we have to offer with WRATH’s future.”

The game has so far been positively slated as a successor to Quake. As a retro shooter, WAR encompasses many elements from the classic Quake format but with a modern upgrade, including a range of challenging enemies.

