‘Wrath Of The Lich King Classic’ release date has been leaked by Blizzard

The release date for World Of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic appears to have been leaked by Blizzard itself ahead of an official announcement.

The release date was pre-emptively posted on the official World Of Warcraft Classic website (spotted by fansite Wowhead) with an image that read “The Lich King returns September 26, 2022”. Though a concrete announcement has not been made by Blizzard, the image indicates that it will be confirmed soon.

The beta for Wrath Of The Lich King Classic has been open since June, with players still being able to opt into it ahead of its official release. In a recent blog post, Blizzard revealed it would be tweaking its philosophy for Classic with this expansion, stating, “As we re-release these expansions, we find the design pillar #NoChanges isn’t sufficient anymore. With World Of Warcraft’s expansions came design changes to the game, and some of those changes were not consistent with the way Classic World Of Warcraft felt.”

Some of the changes for Watch Of The Lich King Classic include streamlining emblems, buffs to monsters in the Naxxramas dungeon, and potentially adding more challenges to heroic dungeons in order to keep them relevant throughout the expansion’s lifespan. The full post can be read here.

World Of Warcraft Classic first launched back in 2019 and recreated the iconic MMO as it was in September 2006 before the launch of its first expansion, Burning Crusade. Wrath Of The Lich King was the third expansion for World Of Warcraft, with the main game’s ninth expansion, Dragonflight, currently in the works with a scheduled 2022 release.

