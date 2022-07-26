‘Wrath Of The Lich King Classic’ trailer confirms September release date

With a new trailer, Blizzard has confirmed that World Of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic will release in September.

Earlier this month the release date was revealed by Blizzard, only for the proper announcement to come yesterday (July 25) with a new trailer. Wrath Of The Lich King Classic will now (officially) be releasing on September 26 this year.

Check out the date announcement trailer below:

The re-release of the 2008 expansion will take place at 3PM PDT globally, or 11PM BST / 6PM PT. The expansion will also come with a number of improved features and changes to the original content as well.

Players start in one of two Northrend zones – Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord – as they then move towards the Lich King’s home in Icecrown. Both in-game factions will also get the Death Knights class at level 55, which is World Of Warcraft’s first hero class.

There’s also the Inscription professions, which “allows players to scribe mystical glyphs that modify the properties of spells and abilities (cooldowns, damage, etc.), and craft powerful trinkets and off-hand items.”

Achievements are also coming to this World Of Warcraft expansion, alongside classic five-player raids like Azjol-Nerub and the Culling of Stratholme and the Naxxramas raid too.

“As with previous WoW Classic releases, anyone who subscribes to World Of Warcraft can also play Wrath Of The Lich King Classic at no additional cost,” adds Blizzard.

