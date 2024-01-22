‘WWE 2K24’ revealed with Cody Rhodes as the cover star

Cody Rhodes will be the WWE 2K24 cover star, publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced.

“I’ve been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story,” cover star Cody Rhodes said.

“As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I’m very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life.”

Meanwhile, the deluxe edition of the game will celebrate the company’s female roster of wrestlers, with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the cover.

“This is an incredible milestone in my career and I’m so excited to show the world why WWE 2K24 is a must-have and the EST game for every WWE fan and gamer,” Bianca Belair stated.

Meanwhile, fellow cover star Rhea Ripley believes that it’s “only fitting” that she’s on the cover.

“I’ve proven myself to be the most dominant competitor to ever hold the WWE Women’s World Championship. Earning the accolade of WWE 2K24 cover Superstar is only fitting, and I’m proud to add it to my list of accomplishments,” Ripley said

The game will be released worldwide on March 8 and will feature a new mode that celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania by showing key events and matches from the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

Four new match types are also being added to the game in the form of a Special Guest Referee match (last featured in WWE 2K14), Ambulance Match (last featured in Raw vs Smackdown 2010), Casket Match (last featured in WWE 2K15) and Gauntlet Match (last featured in WWE 2K14).

The first trailer for the game will premiere during tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

