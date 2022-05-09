WWE looks set to make a roleplaying game

During an earnings call last week, WWE chief brand manager Steph McMahon revealed that the company has recently signed a new deal in the “roleplaying game space.”

Details are extremely sparse currently, but McMahon did comment that the aforementioned WWE RPG could be officially announced “soon”. This is likely not a surprise to most, given that WWE’s flagship premium game WWE 2K already features light RPG mechanics, and a full story mode.

McMahon also praised WWE’s current mobile offerings WWE Supercard and WWE Champions, elsewhere on the call. “We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games with 2K and Scopely, SuperCard and Champions,” he said.

It’s unclear at this time whether the RPG mentioned on the call would be a mobile game, or a full console/PC release.

WWE’s games output was a major talking point during the May 5 earnings call, with WWE 2K22 said to be a “critical and commercial success.” This is a far cry from the response to the last entry into the WWE 2K series. WWE 2K20 was plagued by bugs and poor performance when it launched resulting in the developer skipping the 2021 entry to spend time listening to fan feedback.

Comments from McMahon indicate that WWE 2K22 is performing well:

“After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take-Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations.”

In a 3-star review of WWE 2K22, NME wrote that the game was “far better than the turd that caused the series to miss out on a 2K21 version.”

