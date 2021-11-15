Xbox adds over 70 new backwards compatible games

Xbox has announced that over 70 games will be added to its backwards compatibility program during today’s Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

Titles first released on the original Xbox and Xbox 360 will be available, including the entirety of the Max Payne series. Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne were both released on the original Xbox, while Max Payne 3 was released on the Xbox 360. The entire F.E.A.R franchise will also be available. The games will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One.

Other games announced include Dead Or Alive: Ultimate and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

Advertisement

All of the games added will benefit from auto high dynamic range (HDR), which will allow players to experience classic games with improved colour depth and range. More than 30 games will also be receiving “FPS Boost”, a new option that will increase the frame rate of games that were previously limited to what the older consoles could handle. This will also apply to some previously added backwards compatible games, like the Gears Of War franchise, Fable series, and Sonic Generations.

“This latest and final addition of 70 plus titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community,” said compatibility program lead at Xbox, Peggy Lo. “[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox.” (Via The Verge).

The complete list of games is available here:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

In other news, an upcoming patch for Forza Horizon 5 is expected to fix freezing issues. Many players have reported problems leading to game crashes, but this primarily affects PC players.