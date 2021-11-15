Xbox adds over 70 new backwards compatible games

Xbox has announced that over 70 games will be added to its backwards compatibility program during today’s Xbox Anniversary Celebration.
Titles first released on the original Xbox and Xbox 360 will be available, including the entirety of the Max Payne series. Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne were both released on the original Xbox, while Max Payne 3 was released on the Xbox 360. The entire F.E.A.R franchise will also be available. The games will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One.
Other games announced include Dead Or Alive: Ultimate and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.
All of the games added will benefit from auto high dynamic range (HDR), which will allow players to experience classic games with improved colour depth and range. More than 30 games will also be receiving “FPS Boost”, a new option that will increase the frame rate of games that were previously limited to what the older consoles could handle. This will also apply to some previously added backwards compatible games, like the Gears Of War franchise, Fable series, and Sonic Generations.
“This latest and final addition of 70 plus titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community,” said compatibility program lead at Xbox, Peggy Lo. “[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox.” (Via The Verge).
The complete list of games is available here:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
