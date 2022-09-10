Xbox and Twitch announce indie games showcase ID@Xbox

Xbox and Twitch have announced plans to host the indie games showcase, ID@Xbox, on September 14.

The 90-minute showcase will be hosted on the Twitch and Xbox official channels on Twitch, and starts at 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. It will be preceded with a show from Black Girl Gamers lasting 30 minutes which will show off gameplay from Versus Evil’s multiplayer “madness” game Eville. The pre-show itself can be watched on Black Girl Gamers’ Twitch channel as well as the Xbox and Twitch channels.

The main showcase will feature updates for Metal: Hellsinger, You Suck at Parking and “more” according to a blog on the Xbox website. There will also be new game announcements and trailers as well as a look at what’s arriving soon on Game Pass. It was announced this week that Metal: Hellsinger will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title.

The developers for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be taking part in an interview as well as showing off more gameplay, as well as “a couple other fun titles” during the show.

Twitch streamers can also co-stream ID@Xbox, meaning they have the option to connect their communities with the broadcast. Streamers can add their own face cam and commentary on top of the stream to engage with their chat members throughout the event whilst still showing all of the information in real-time.

Microsoft has also announced this week that an update for Xbox Series X|S introduces a party chat noise suppression feature, meaning intrusive sounds such as eating, breathing, gamepad clicking and background noise during Xbox parties will be removed.

In other gaming news, the developer behind Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl has denied that the game will be delayed further after Xbox started to refund preorders.