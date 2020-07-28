Xbox has announced its selection of Games With Gold titles that players will be able to download throughout August.

Games With Gold allows Xbox Live Gold members to download multiple free games on a monthly basis. August will see four new titles being added, two Xbox One titles and two original Xbox games.

From Saturday (August 1), the first two titles will be available to download and the remaining two will be unlocked on August 16.

August’s selection of titles consists of:

Portal Knights (Xbox One): August 1-31

MX Unleased (Original Xbox): August 1-15

Override: Mech City Brawl (Xbox One): August 16-September 15

Red Faction II (Original Xbox): August 16-31

Each game will offer unique experiences, from the Minecraft inspired role-playing adventure in Portal Knights to the action-packed first-person shooter Red Faction II.

Games With Gold acts separately to Xbox Game Pass, which is an additional subscription-based service that allows users access to a wide selection of games. July saw many new additions being added to the service, including the highly-anticipated Yakuza Kiwami 2 and the Xbox exclusive, Grounded.

Sony announced its PlayStation Plus games for August yesterday (July 27) and will allow members of the online service to download two select games for free throughout the month.

Subscribers will be able to dive into Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the upcoming Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is being added to the service the same day as its release.