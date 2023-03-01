Xbox begins “an exciting journey” with Kojima Productions visit

Veteran game developer Hideo Kojima has shared photos of Xbox Game Studios members visiting Kojima Productions, with one Xbox senior claiming it’s the start of an “exciting journey ahead.”

Kojioma shared photos of the visit today (March 1), with VGC identifying one of the studio’s visitors as Aaron Greenberg, who is vice president of Xbox Game Marketing at Microsoft.

“Our first visit to Kojima Productions with our Xbox Game Studios Publishing teams,” shared Greenberg on Twitter. “Bringing engineering, cloud, marketing & production teams together to kick-off an exciting journey ahead.”

Kojima confirmed that he was collaborating with Xbox Game Studios back in 2022, appearing at last year’s Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase to share the news.

Details of Xbox’s relationship with Kojima are under wraps. However, the Metal Gear Solid creator has denied reports of any acquisitions and said Kojima Production will remain independent.

“We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and are not backed by anyone, and are on good terms with everybody in the industry,” said Kojima. “Every day I am approached by offers from all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices but it’s not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That’s why I created this studio. So as long as I’m alive, I don’t think I’ll ever accept those offers.”

Right now, Kojima is working on a “radical project” and revealed Death Stranding 2 in December 2022.

Death Stranding 2 will see the return of Sam Porter Bridges, who will once again be played by The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus once again playing the protagonist.

The sequel will also star the likes of Troy Baker, Léa Seydoux, Shiolo Kutsuna and Elle Fanning. Last month, Kojima revealed that he would have had to rewrite Death Stranding 2 if Fanning turned down her role.