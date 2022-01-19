Xbox boss thinks PlayStation should create a Game Pass competitor

Xbox owners are having a great time this month as Game Pass has kicked off with titles like ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’, ‘Spelunky 2’, new horde alien shooter ‘The Anacrusis’, a release date entry to the service for ‘Nobody Saves the World’, and even ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ is joining Game Pass on January 20th when it comes out. Speaking to IGN, Xbox boss Phill Spencer addressed the rumours that PlayStation might even be following suit with their own similar setup.