Xbox creates team dedicated to game preservation as it looks to next gen console

Microsoft has announced it has set up a special team dedicated to Xbox game preservation as work continues on the successor to the Series X/S.

According to an internal memo shared by Windows Central, the team was created by Xbox president Sarah Bond and is out to “ensure the future-proofing of the current Xbox game library against future hardware paradigm shifts”.

“It’s been nearly six months since we came together as an organisation,” she explained. “Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Bond went on to say game preservation was “important” to the company and the industry at large. “We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy,” she added.

Talking about the future of Xbox, Bond said: “We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft teased the successor to the Xbox Series X/S after reports that the company would be pivoting away from hardware. “We’re also invested in the next generation roadmap,” said Bond. “What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation”

In 2021, Xbox released a statement on the importance of game preservation, in response to Nintendo and Sony removing old games from online platforms.

“As time goes on, it becomes more important than ever that we ensure gaming icons and classics are preserved for new and old players alike.” The following year, non-profit organisation The Video Game History Organisation said Nintendo’s approach to game preservation was “actively destructive”.

A 2023 survey by the Video Game History Foundation and the Software Preservation Network concluded that nine out of 10 classic games are currently unavailable to play.

