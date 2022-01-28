Xbox exclusive ‘Monster Hunter’-inspired title reportedly in the works

Multiple sources report that an original Xbox-exclusive take on the Monster Hunter franchise from Capcom is in the works.

Codenamed Project Suerte, support studio Certain Affinity will be developing the title. Allegedly in development since 2020, Windows Central’s Jez Cordon has said that the game should be released in 2024, after a reveal the year prior.

Journalist Jeff Grubb also mentioned the title on his GrubbSnax show, which you can find here.

This lines up with how job listings for Certain Affinity say that the studio is working on a “new IP,” although it hasn’t been officially announced. The studio has helped with the Halo franchise from the second game onwards, and founders of the studio were even there at Bungie before the series started.

“Developing content for successful multiplayer titles requires a studio that can dedicate valuable staff resources to generating content post-launch,” says Certain Affinity on its website. “To avoid this limitation on their internal teams, Microsoft tasked Certain Affinity with developing some of the first DLC content for the Halo franchise.”

The news of an Xbox-exclusive Monster Hunter-type game may not come as such a huge surprise, as the Monster Hunter franchise has proven to be a globally successful legacy franchise for Capcom. Last year’s Monster Hunter Rise has sold 5million copies, whilst 2018’s Monster Hunter: World has sold 20million.

Microsoft may then be looking to get in on the success of this type of game whilst building a new original title. The Xbox owner also recently made massive industry moves, acquiring Activision Blizzard.

