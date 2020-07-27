Xbox exec says first-party games are “developed for Xbox Series X first”

An Xbox exec has responded to the confusion surrounding the exclusivity of the games announced during last Thursday’s (July 23) Xbox Games Showcase.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft showed off a bunch of first-party games, such as Fable, Avowed, Forza Motorsport, State Of Decay 3 and more.

During the event (and thereafter in a Xbox Wire blogspot), the games were billed as exclusives for the Xbox Series X. However, following the announcements, websites for several games (like Everwild and Avowed) have listed the Xbox One as a system.

Advertisement

Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg has since responded to the confusion, stating that “Future [first-party] titles are developed for Xbox Series X first”, and that the individual studios will decide if the games will receive Xbox One versions.

Future 1P titles are developed for Xbox Series X first. Not saying those games won’t ship on Xbox One, only that we are leading with Series X & each studio will decide what's best for their game/community when they launch. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 23, 2020

“Not saying those games won’t ship on Xbox One, only that we are leading with Series X and each studio will decide what’s best for their game/community when they launch,” Greenberg added.

Prior to the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox boss Phil Spencer had called exclusives “completely counter to what gaming is about”. “Gaming is bigger than any one device, and that is something as an industry that we’ve embraced all up as we bring more and more players in,” he said.

Spencer previously announced that its Xbox All Access subscription model would be “critical” to the launch of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox All Access is Microsoft’s mobile phone-style subscription program, where gamers can get a console with no cost upfront and pay it off over the course of two years.