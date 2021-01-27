Xbox Game Pass has hit 18million subscribers in total, according to an earnings call by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

A report by VGC details parts of the earnings call, including the news that the Xbox Series X|S was the biggest console launch ever in the company’s history.

Xbox Game Pass had previously reported over 15million subscribers in September 2020, which was up 5million on the number of subscribers the service had in April 2020.

Game Pass acts as a Netflix-style subscription platform which allows customers access to a wide range of games, such as the recent addition of Control on January 21.

Microsoft has pursued new content for Xbox Game Pass over the last year. The company partnered with publisher EA to bring EA Play to Game Pass Ultimate for Consoles, with the PC implementation promised to come this year.

Microsoft also acquired ZeniMax Media, which saw them bringing games by Bethesda Softworks and id Software to Xbox’s first-party line-up. Following this, all of Bethesda’s iconic franchises were confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Microsoft have also promised that even more Final Fantasy games will be added to the service at some point in the future.

Last week, Microsoft revealed plans to increase the price for Xbox Live subscriptions, but swiftly reversed the decision after the negative response they received.

The company put out an update saying they had “failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day” and as a result reversed the price changes, whilst also promising to remove the requirement of Xbox Live from free-to-play games such as Fortnite.