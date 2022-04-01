Xbox Game Pass “family plan” reportedly in the works at Microsoft

Microsoft is apparently working on a group family pass for Xbox Game Pass, as the subscription service currently only offers individual memberships.

As outlined in a Windows Central article from yesterday (March 31), trusted sources have said that a family plan – where one account can pay more to share Xbox Game Pass across a household’s accounts – is in the works and set to release sometime this year.

The higher payment tier will apparently grant access to Xbox Game Pass for five different players, and be “far cheaper” than paying for each Xbox Game Pass account separately. Currently, Xbox Game Pass retails at £7.99 a month for console and PC, or £10.99 for Game Pass Ultimate, which includes game streaming and extra perks.

This means that at present a regular subscription would cost five players £39.95, or Ultimate subscribers £54.95 a month. The exact pricing of the family plan is unknown, or if it will come in different tiers like current subscriptions.

If true, Xbox may be looking to join the likes of Nintendo, Netflix and Disney+ by offering a complete plan for families.

At present, Game Pass offers subscribers day one releases of first-party titles and a huge selection of indie and backwards compatible games. Those subscribed on the Ultimate tier also get access to EA Play – a library of EA titles.

For those in the US, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently offering three free months of Marvel Unlimited, a subscription service giving users access to over 29,000 comics from Marvel’s complete publication history.

