Xbox Game Pass for PC has over 20 ‘hidden’ EA titles

Microsoft’s gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass for PC has a ‘secret’ roster of games from publisher EA included in its offering – but subscribers will need to jump through a few hoops to find and play them.

The list of games (as spotted by PC Gamer) includes headliners such as Crysis Remastered, Worms W.M.D, and Rebel Galaxy, plus indie fare such as stealth adventure Aragami, time-manipulating shooter Superhot, and puzzle classic Peggle Nights.

However, these games won’t come up if players search for them through Game Pass for PC. Instead, they’ll need to link their EA and Xbox accounts, then sign into either the EA Play or Origin apps. Searching for the games there will allow players to download them and play them as part of their Game Pass subscription.

Why the EA titles aren’t showing up in Game Pass for PC by default isn’t yet clear, but it seems to be a quirk of how access to EA Play is provided to Game Pass subscribers. Anyone signed up to either the Ultimate or PC packages of Xbox Game Pass gets EA Play access included. However, it doesn’t seem the integration has been entirely smooth, leaving some games unseen.

The complete list of currently ‘hidden’ titles is as follows, but it may benefit PC players to manually check the EA Play app occasionally to see if new titles have snuck in.

Aragami

Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Beholder

Capsized

Crysis Remastered

Diluvion

Dungeons of Dredmor

Epistory

Legrand Legacy

Mini Metro

The Sexy Brutale

Peggle Nights

Rebel Galaxy

Superhot

This War of Mine

Torchlight

Torchlight 2

Trine

Trine 2: Complete Story

Ultima Underworld 1

Ultima Underworld 2

Worms W.M.D.

In considerably weirder Xbox related news, a pro-wrestler has hoarded over 2700 copies of obscure Xbox 360 game Sneak King – a Burger King promotional title.