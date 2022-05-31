Xbox Game Pass June additions include ‘For Honor’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’

Xbox has unveiled the Xbox Game Pass lineup for the month of June, with a number of Ubisoft titles making the cut.

In an Xbox Wire post from today (May 31), six new Game Pass titles were revealed for June, with a number of perks and add-ons announced for the service as well.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition is coming to the service on June 1 (tomorrow), which includes the base game alongside the Marching Fire expansion. The Wu Lin Warrior faction joins the Knights, Vikings and Samurai as playable characters, as the new 4v4 castle-siege Breach mode and Arcade mode are also a part of the expansion.

On June 2 subscribers can start playing Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which includes all three rebooted Ninja Gaiden titles from developer Team Ninja.

The next four games arrive on June 7, which include:

Disc Room

Spacelines From The Far Out

A number of free pieces of downloadable content are also available starting now, with games like Age Of Empires 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, No Man’s Sky and Sea Of Thieves all receiving additional content.

According to the post, this isn’t it for June’s Xbox Game Pass additions, with more to be announced soon. This may happen during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12.

A cryptic Ubisoft tweet from yesterday also seems to indicate that the rumoured 60 frames per second patch for Assassin’s Creed Origins is on the way, as the studio posted a gif of protagonist Bayek with the caption “the wait is almost over.”

In other news, Mario has now been modded into Garry’s Mod, with all of his famous Super Mario 64 kicks and jumps usable in the PC game as well.