Xbox Game Pass manager says its “just getting warmed up” for December

December could be seeing even more notable titles added to Xbox Game Pass, following recent substantial additions.

Yesterday (December 1) saw 17 brand new titles being revealed for Xbox Game Pass, including highly regarded titles such as Control and Gang Beasts. With one of the biggest line-ups to the service so far, it looks as though Microsoft has more up its sleeve.

As cited by Pure Xbox, a recent tweet from Matt Percy, the general manager of business and content planning for Xbox Game Pass has suggested more is on the way. According to Percy, the service is just “just getting warmed up ahead of the holiday season”, suggesting even more titles will be announced over the course of the month.

Advertisement

Check out the full tweet below:

AG approved gaming 🔥 on @XboxGamePass, and we’re just getting warmed up ahead of the holiday season! https://t.co/8nqusbMitZ — matt percy (@mattpercyprime) December 2, 2020

With The Game Awards around the corner, it seems likely the show could be used to air some new announcements. Last year (2019) saw the unveiling of the Xbox Series X for the first time, meaning Microsoft is no stranger to the show.

As Xbox Game Pass grows and becomes further value for money, many developers have questioned how the service can be sustainable in a long-term fashion. In a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he believes it to be “completely sustainable” and has no plans to raise the price.

Spencer has also previously spoken about how he would be “open” to Xbox Game Pass coming to other systems, including both PlayStation and Nintendo branded consoles.

Advertisement

However, it appears Sony are planning to introduce their own version of the service, as PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently teased that there is “news to come” in regards to its own version.