Xbox Game Pass March update brings ‘Weird West’, ‘Shredders’ and more

The March Xbox Game Pass additions have been confirmed, with titles such as Crusader Kings 3, Shredders, and Weird West all making their way to the service this month.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

As detailed in a blog shared by Xbox today (March 15), Xbox Game Pass users will be able to play an additional eight games via the subscription-based service in March.

On March 17, snowboarding game Shredders will be added to Xbox Game Pass along with The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, which is a “story-driven hybrid between a deck-building roguelike and an RPG”. Both games will be available on PC, Cloud and Console.

Advertisement

The next two games to join the service – Tainted Grail: Conquest and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – will be added on March 22. The former is already available on PC Game Pass, while the latter is making its debut on the service.

Several days later, Norco and F1 2021 will make their way to Game Pass. Norco will be available on PC Game Pass on March 24, while F1 2021 will join the console catalogue on the same day.

On March 29, grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 – which is already available on PC Game Pass – will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console.

Finally, Weird West launches on March 31 and will be on PC, Cloud and Console Game Pass from day one.

Other titles that have been added this month includes Far: Changing Tides, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the Xbox blog also notes several titles that will be leaving the service. On March 31, Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy and Shadow Warrior 2 will all depart, with Destiny 2’s Beyond Light, Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions being removed on April 11.

In other news, Respawn Entertainment has temporarily closed Kings Canyon in Apex Legends due to an issue that’s causing players to crash in matches.