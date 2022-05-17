Xbox Game Pass new additions include ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ and ‘Skate’

Xbox has revealed the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. Some games like Jurassic World Evolution 2 arrive today (May 17), while others will be added in the coming weeks.

There are also updates adding touch controls to 11 games, as well as a list of the games leaving the service on May 31.

In a new blog post, Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr revealed five games that are dropping today on the service. They are as follows:

Her Story (PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)(console and PC)

Skate (Cloud) EA Play

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, console, and PC)

In addition to the games that will launch today for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the following games are coming soon.

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, console, and PC) – May 19

Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19

Floppy Knights (Cloud, console, and PC) – May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26

Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

The post continues with a brief overview of updates that are on their way to select game pass titles. Grounded has received The Bugs Strike Back, a new base defence mode. Xbox Touch controls have been added to 11 games as well.

Finally, we have a list of the games leaving the service on May 31:

EA Sports NHL 20 (console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, console, and PC)

Knockout City (console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, console, and PC)

In other gaming news, the Warner Bros. upcoming Super Smash Bros.-inspired arena-fighter MultiVersus has had a new trailer, with an Open Beta starting soon.