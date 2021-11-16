Xbox Game Pass November additions revealed

Microsoft has revealed the new games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout November.

Joining the service on Wednesday November 18 is sci-fi game Exo One. It describes itself as “an interplanetary journey through space and time. Players pilot a mysterious craft with a truly alien traversal system capable of manipulating gravity. Drift and flow through enigmatic and desolate worlds in ways never before experienced.”

November 17 will see Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition join the service, which brings with DLC and other updates that have been released throughout the year since launch.

Fae Tactics will also join the service this week, and My Friend Pedro will return to the service, both on November 18.

Deeeer Simulator, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2 will join Game Pass on November 23 as well.

Along with these games joining the service, the following titles will receive touch controls in order to become playable via the cloud: Aragami 2, Might Goose, The Artful Escape, Moonglow Bay, Dandy Ace, Phoenix Point, Echo Generation, The Procession to Calvary, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Skatebird, Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition, Superliminal, Frostpunk, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Good Life, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

Unfortunately, the following games will also leave Xbox Game Pass on November 30: Call of the Sea, FIFA 19, Football Manager 2021, Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition, Haven, Hello Neighbor, Morkredd and Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action. Destiny 2: Beyond Light leaves on 8th December.

Elsewhere, Techland has teased a future co-operative class system for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The game will launch on February 4 next year, after a short delay from December of this year was announced by the developer.