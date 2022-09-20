Xbox Game Pass to add ‘Deathloop’, ‘Moonscars’ and more this month

Xbox has outlined a range of games that will be added to Game Pass in September, with the month’s lineup including Deathloop, Moonscars, Valheim and more.

From today (September 20), subscribers on PC and Xbox will be able to play Arkane’s Deathloop, which launched as a Sony/PC exclusive in 2021. Arkane‘s latest title has also received a Goldenloop update to celebrate the re-launch, which adds new cross-play matchmaking, more weapons and upgrades, and an extended ending.

Blackbird Interactive‘s space scavenger sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker is also coming to Game Pass for cloud and Xbox Series X|S consoles today. At launch, we praised Hardspace: Shipbreaker as “essential for anyone looking for a new puzzle game” in our review.

On Thursday (September 22), another three games are joining Game Pass – SpiderHeck, Beacon Pines, and Slime Rancher 2.

Looking ahead, 2D souls-like Moonscars and the full release of Obsidian‘s multiplayer survival game Grounded will be added to the service for all platforms on September 27.

Finally, Let’s Build A Zoo and Valheim will join Game Pass on September 29, while Paw Patrol Grand Prix wraps things up on September 30. While Paw Patrol and Let’s Build A Zoo will be available on both console and PC, Valheim will only be available via PC Game Pass.

Along with joining Game Pass, Let’s Build A Zoo will also be launching on Xbox, Switch and PlayStation platforms for the first time.

While there are still several new games coming to Game Pass this month, Xbox has confirmed that the following games will be leaving the service on September 30:

