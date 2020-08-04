Xbox Game Pass Ultimate arrives on mobile devices this September

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be begin hitting mobile devices this September as part of its Project xCloud streaming service.

Announced in an Xbox news post, the subscription based service will arrive to Android mobiles and tablets first on September 15. There has been no word on when Project xCloud will arrive on other mobile devices.

It was announced earlier this year that Project xCloud will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Streaming to a mobile device will hold no additional cost to subscribers and will allow players the ability to pick-up-and-play their library of games whenever and wherever they want.

More than 100 titles will be available at launch and the company has revealed a few titles which include Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. First-party Xbox titles are available in Game Pass on consoles and PC from day one and Microsoft intends to follow suit with Project xCloud, allowing the titles to be streamed from the day they release.

Additionally, the Xbox experience is set to carry over to mobile devices with gaming profiles, friends lists, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress all available from the users mobile device.

Games can be played with an Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless controller or PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers and Microsoft has partnered with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to create all-new accessories specifically designed for cloud gaming. Numerous accessories will be released such as phone clips, travel controllers, and exclusive Xbox-branded controllers that split apart and attach to the side of your phone.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available for Android users in 22 territories at launch, including the United Kingdom and United States. The programme will open up further once the company can “ensure stability [to] scale the feature to millions of gamers.”

Xbox recently showcased its brand new store design, which will slowly roll out to Xbox Insider members first before being made available publicly. The new update is promised to be “faster, safer and easier to use than ever before”.