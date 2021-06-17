Xbox Games Showcase: Extended – How and where to watch

Microsoft will be hosting the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended tonight, featuring behind-the-scenes discussions with various developers.

The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will start at 6pm BST tonight, and you’ll be able to tune in via the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as on Facebook.

👀 Tune into Xbox Games Showcase Extended for conversations with studios like: ✅ 343i

✅ Double Fine

✅ Ninja Theory

✅ Obsidian

✅ Playground Games

✅ Rare

✅ World’s Edge

The show will be hosted by Kinda Funny and Gamertag Radio’s Parris Lilly.

Attendance by 343 Industries, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Playground Games, Rare, World’s Edge, and more developers from around the world has been confirmed by Microsoft.

We’re expecting to get a deeper look at psychedelic platformer Psychonauts 2, information about the upcoming RPG sequel The Outer Worlds 2, and more details about future Sea Of Thieves content.

Ninja Theory also confirmed that it would be sharing more updates from the development of its psychological horror sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the showcase.

World’s Edge will be bringing information about Age of Empires IV, 343 Industries should hopefully give fans more details about Halo Infinite, and Playground Games will be talking about Forza Horizon 5.

The Xbox team has explained that the presentation is focused on developer interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at games, so it is anticipated to be light on announcements. Instead, fans will get a deeper look at games announced during E3.

Microsoft made a whole host of announcements at E3, and Forza Horizon 5 scooped the Most Anticipated Game award, as judged by sites like IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+.

Fans also noticed that co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood was confirmed to be a day one Xbox Game Pass launch during a live stream.