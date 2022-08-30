Xbox Games with Gold for September includes ‘Portal 2’ and more

Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of games that will be available through Xbox Games with Gold for the month of September.

As usual, the publisher revealed the lineup with a new YouTube video showcasing four titles that will be going free for a limited amount of time. The Xbox One titles include Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes and through backwards compatibility the Xbox 360 titles Thrillville and Portal 2.

You can see below the dates for when each game will be going free:

Gods Will Fall : September 1 – September 30

: September 1 – September 30 Double Kick Heroes : September 16 – October 15

: September 16 – October 15 Thrillville : September 1 – September 15

: September 1 – September 15 Portal 2: September 16 – September 30

Advertisement

Gods Will Fall is an action-adventure game that sees the player take on deities and mythical creatures as a Celtic warrior, all while journeying through “hellish lands of each god.”

In Double Kick Heroes, a 2D pixel-action game, players will travel the post-apocalyptic freeways battling zombies and militia. The game also combines the mechanics of a shoot-em-up and rhythm game, which is accompanied by heavy metal music.

The classic Xbox title Thrillville is a major throwback that allows players to build their own theme park, take part in party games and ride the rollercoasters they created.

The most notable title perhaps is Valve‘s Portal 2. This all-time classic and award-winning sci-fi puzzler, which first launched in 2011, features an extensive single-player campaign and a two-player cooperative mode. Players are tasked with exploring the Aperature Science Labs and experience a host of problem-solving.

The Xbox Games with Gold lineup provides over £57.41 ($66.96) in value and up to 3000 in gamerscore.

Advertisement

Last month, Microsoft offered Yooka-Laylee, Darksiders III, and two more backward compatibility additions, Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark Of The Wolves.

In other news, Louis Theroux’s viral ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ song and dance is coming to Fortnite.