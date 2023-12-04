Xbox has “no plans” to bring Game Pass to Nintendo or PlayStation

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed the company has “no plans” to bring Game Pass to Nintendo or PlayStation.

Game Pass currently allows gamers access to hundreds of PC and Xbox titles on a subscription-basis. In a new interview with Windows Central, Spencer confirmed that the company had spent over a billion dollars in 2023 (£780million) “supporting third-party games”.

“What we see in Game Pass is a service that supports all kinds of games, from the biggest games, to the unknown indie games that you didn’t know you would love until you played it,” he continued (via Eurogamer).

Advertisement

“Game Pass is an important part of the Xbox console identity. And I think it will continue to be that. And we will continue to look at future ways for us to innovate across our game portfolio and our platform,” he added. “The thing I want to be focused on is how do we continue to innovate for people who’ve made the commitment to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure that they feel great about their investment in what we’ve built.“

Last week, rumours once again started spreading that Xbox was set to bring Game Pass to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles after Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said the plan was to bring the service to “every screen that can play games.”

“That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo,” he continued. However Spencer has since quashed those rumours. “We have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It’s not in our plans,” he said.

sneak peek at your holiday gifts this december 🎁https://t.co/272tqxtJJE pic.twitter.com/gmrB2vMGpV — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 30, 2023

Last week, Microsoft confirmed the twelve titles that would be coming to Xbox Game Pass this December, including Far Cry 6, Remnant: From The Ashes, Rise of the Tomb Raider and World War Z: Aftermath.

Advertisement

In other news, Fortnite has confirmed a massive collaboration with Lego, with a series of skins and a new survival crafting mode coming to the game.