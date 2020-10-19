Xbox head expects Xbox Series S to outsell the Series X over the years

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has revealed that he expects the Xbox Series S to sell more units than the Xbox Series X by the end of the upcoming console generation.

During an interview with Kotaku, Spencer revealed that he expects the Series S to outsell the Series X over the course of the new generation of consoles. “I think, over the generation, our expectation would be that price really matters and that you would see the Series S sell more,” he said.

However, Spencer also said that the Series X is likely to be the better seller at launch, due to eager early adopters who are likely to go for the more powerful of the two Xbox systems. Spencer then noted that, owning to pent-up demand for new consoles, units of both the Xbox Series X and S, as well as their competitor the PlayStation 5, are likely to be sold out soon after launch.

“I think we’ll sell every unit of both of them that we can deliver,” he said. “I think demand is just going to outstrip supply of pre-orders. For us and PlayStation, I think that the manufacturing supply chain is going to dictate [market] share more than anything else.”

Later in the same interview, Spencer spoke of the Series S’ capabilities and loading times in comparison to the Series X. “Being honest, the Series S has surprised me in terms of how it performs,” he said, while also revealing that some games load faster on the Series S because it uses lower-res graphics.

However, due to the power difference between the two Xbox consoles, Spencer also acknowledged that it would mean more work for game developers. “There’s no doubt about that. The fact that you have two performance specs now, I’m not going to stand here or try to PR somebody and say two different specs is the same as having one spec. It’s not. We’re doing this because we want to expand the market,” he said.

Microsoft also recently unveiled the full list of games coming to both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when they launch next month. The games available on the console not only include launch titles, but also Xbox One games that will have a next-gen upgrade available through Smart Delivery.