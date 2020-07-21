Xbox head hints that it’s unlikely Game Pass will arrive on other consoles

Xbox head Phil Spencer has spoken about the company’s prospects of bringing Game Pass to other consoles and the results are looking unlikely.

In a recent interview with Game Star, Spencer discussed the idea of Xbox Game Pass appearing on other systems. It appears the plans to bring the service to other consoles has been stalled as competitors “aren’t really that interested in having a full Xbox experience on their hardware”.

In previous interviews, the idea of Xbox Game Pass coming to other hardware such as the Nintendo Switch has been alluded to, with Spencer himself stating that the idea is a long term goal. In recent years both Xbox and Nintendo have slowly bridged a partnership that has brought various cross-overs for the two companies.

Advertisement

Many of Xbox’s first-party games have been made available on the Switch, with titles such as Ori And The Blind Forest, Cuphead and most recently Minecraft Dungeons, which also had a simultaneous release between the two systems. Additionally, Banjo-Kazooie became available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, despite Xbox acquiring developer Rare — the developers of the iconic duo.

While it’s unlikely PlayStation would have supported the service, many have been hopeful that Nintendo would bring the two companies even closer by allowing Xbox Game Pass to be available. However, Spencer has stated that “the thing about other gaming console platforms is we’re (Microsoft) not able to bring a full Xbox experience on those platforms”.

“We know when somebody is playing one of our Xbox games there is an expectation that I’ve got my Xbox Live community, I have my achievements, Game Pass is an option for me, my first-party library is completely there,” Spencer added. “But for us, we want to be where gamers want to be, and that’s the path that we’re on”.

Microsoft is set to host an Xbox Games Showcase this week (July 23) and provide a first-look at many upcoming titles for the Xbox Series X. Halo Infinite has already been confirmed to be featured, with a look at in-game campaign footage.

Advertisement

The Fable series is also heavily rumoured to be attending, with Microsoft recently renewing the trademark for the franchise stating that it has intent to use the property.