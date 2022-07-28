Xbox head Phil Spencer isn’t immune to ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ hype

Xbox head Phil Spencer has stated that PlayStation exclusive God Of War Ragnarok is the game he wants to play next.

Spencer confirmed this in a response post to the official Xbox Twitter page (via VGC), which asked people several gaming-related questions, including their first game, last game, and the game people want to play next. Regarding the last question, Spencer answered God Of War Ragnarok.

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now….FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you'd show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

Advertisement

This comes as a bit of a surprise, given that Xbox currently has big hitters such as Redfall and Starfield slated for release in 2023. Ragnarok isn’t coming to Xbox platforms, and a PC release hasn’t even been announced yet. As of the time of publication the game is only slated to release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9.

While we’ve only received one trailer for the game showing off in-game footage, a story description for the title has confirmed that all nine realms will be appearing in the game, as opposed to the six that players could explore in the original.

“Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world,” reads the description. “Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.”

There are also five different versions of the game: the PS4 version, which costs £59.99, the PS5 version for £69.99, the digital deluxe edition which costs £79.99, and the Collector’s Edition and Jotnar Edition, which go for £179.99 and £229.99 respectively.

In other news, August’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, including Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and Little Nightmares. All three are available to download from August 2.