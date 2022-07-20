Xbox is finally getting Discord voice chat support

Xbox has confirmed that it will finally be bringing support for Discord voice chat to Series X/S and One consoles

According to a press release, the update will start rolling out to Xbox Insiders today and will be made available for everyone else in the coming weeks.

The update will enable players to utilise Discord’s voice chat function to communicate with players on PC and mobile.

Announcing the feature, Xbox wrote: “Today’s update enables a highly requested feature – Discord Voice on Xbox consoles allows you to talk with your friends and community while you play your favourite games. Planning a few rounds of multiplayer action in Halo Infinite with buddies on both console and PC? Exploring new biomes with your friends in Minecraft? See them already playing a game that supports cross-play? Connect to their voice channel and chat as you all play.”

“While you are playing on your console, you will be able to see who is on the call and speaking. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.“

The Xbox Insider Program is free to join and “allows passionate Xbox fans the opportunity to give us feedback on the latest Xbox system updates, as well as features and games still in development,” explains the FAQ section of the Insider website.