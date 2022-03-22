Xbox is giving away a pair of furry ‘Sonic the Hedeghog’ controllers

Microsoft has announced a collaboration with the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and is giving away a custom Xbox Series S along with a pair of controllers.

Announced over on the Xbox Wire blog, a collaboration between Xbox and Paramount has resulted in a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 themed Xbox, and a pair of limited edition controllers. As seen below, “the customized black Xbox Series S console features a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo.”

While the blog post is seemingly hesitant to refer to the controllers as furry, they do have “textured coatings reminiscent of the ‘bristly’ texture of hedgehogs in the wild,” and they come in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy. Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers. Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

If fans of Sonic the Hedgehog want to own this pair of unique controllers and the custom Xbox, they will need to enter a sweepstakes competition to be in with a chance of winning them. To do so, quote tweeting the above tweet with the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes will give you the opportunity to win them. This will be the only way to get the controllers, as there are no plans for a full release of them at this time.

Even though the second Sonic the Hedgehog film hasn’t been released yet, last month Paramount announced that a third film is in the works, as well as a series focused on Knuckles, with Idris Elba set to reprise his role for the Knuckles show.

Last year was also the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog games, with Sega revealing an “open-zone” take on the franchise at The Game Awards last December called Sonic Frontiers. Not much is currently known about the game, but it is currently planned to release this year, despite original plans to release it in 2021.

